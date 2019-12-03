Come show and sell your wares at the fifth largest livestock show in Texas.
The Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show Association is accepting applications through Dec. 20 for the 76th annual livestock show to be held Jan. 15-18 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
Standard vendor slots and a limited number of premium spots are still available.
Applications may be found at www.hcdjls.org or email kristandweaver@gmail.com for more information.
