➤ The 2019 Kerr County Fair completed its three-day run on Sunday evening, but it was a fun-filled weekend with a lot of action on Saturday night.
➤ Above: A junior bullrider tries to hold on during the competition on Saturday.
➤ Right: A bull tries to get rid of the human sitting on his back. The action was fast and furious on Saturday and left a standing-room only crowd cheering all night long.
➤ Below: Members of the 2019 Kerr County Fair Royal Court prepare to help with the Mutton Busting competition. Mutton Busting? That’s where they attach children to the back of sheep and watch them hold on for dear life. The princesses, countesses, contestants and queen were on hand to help soothe any hurt feelings during the competition.
