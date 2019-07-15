Visitors, benches and murals top the agenda for tonight’s Ingram City Council meeting.
The council will discuss two quarterly payments in the amount of $2,000 each to the West Kerr County Visitors Center.
From January to February, the visitors center saw about 4,200 people from places as close as the Hill Country to places as far as Germany.
January and February had a majority of visitors who only spent the day in West Kerr or were local, while March saw a majority of visitors who lodged in the area.
Also on the agenda is discussion of a new mural. T.J. Moore Lumber Yard is looking to add a new mural to the
business’s collection, but it’s still in the early stages, and none of the details — the artist, the design or how it will be painted — have been decided yet.
The building already features 16 murals depicting scenes of Ingram history. Local artist Jack Feagan started the project in the late 1980s.
Also on tonight’s agenda, Wanda Goodman will give a presentation for council to consider a park bench donation from the Goodman family.
The Ingram City Council will meet at 6 p.m. today at Ingram City Hall, 230 Texas 39 in Ingram.
