Eric Daniel Auld was sentenced to 90 years in prison Monday afternoon after having been convicted in October of killing a 26-year-old San Antonio woman at the J.M. Auld ranch in 2016.
Auld spoke on his behalf shortly before sentencing and maintained his innocence, calling a key accuser of his -- a man who testified to have witnessed the fatal shooting -- "a liar." Members of Auld's family were in attendance at the sentencing hearing and spoke on his behalf, also saying they believed he was innocent.
