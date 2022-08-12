Sylvia Mendex, Assistant Clinic Director for the Raphael Clinic, Mary Ann Flynn, Ginny Mazelin, Betty Blackwell and Albert Vasquez, Raphael Clinic Director, gather to receive 65 quilts for children at the clinic.
After several stops and starts due to members dealing with COVID-19, the Be Joyful Bee, a quilting group, made good on their promise to deliver 65 handmade quilts to the Raphael Community Free Clinic, 1800 Water St., on Thursday.
The quilts were gifts for the many children who visit the clinic. The quilting club chose the Raphael Clinic to receive the quilts because one of their quilting members, Julie Lickting, a retired nurse, was a volunteer at the clinic and told the club how wonderful it is. The quilting club adopted the clinic.
