Seventeen foreigners without authorization to be in the country were detained, including four children and a man accused of smuggling all of them.
The detentions happened after a motorist called police about 2:30 p.m. Friday to report people riding in the bed of a pickup truck on Interstate 10 east. Two sheriff’s deputies and a state trooper intercepted the vehicle near mile marker 505 shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to a Monday press release from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
