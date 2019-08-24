The Kerrville State Hospital will undergo a major renovation and expansion in the coming months, but the hospital will also add 260 employees to help with the care of new patients and facilities.
WHAT’S THE PLAN?
The hospital will undergo more than
$30 million in renovations to four buildings, adding beds for 70 new patients, officials with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission said. With the project expected to start in the coming weeks, state officials said they expect the construction to be completed by late 2021.
QUOTABLE
“I think this is an exciting and challenging opportunity for Kerrville,” Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn said. “These are good jobs, but housing for all these workers will be hard to find. This shows us once again that workforce housing is an urgent priority. Fortunately the city’s Workforce Housing Task Force is about to complete its master plan.”
A CHALLENGING FACTOR
Right now, Kerrville has an unemployment rate of about 3% — the lowest since 1999 — but it also has a tight housing inventory. About 1,000 homes have been constructed in the region since 2010 — the lowest number since the 1940s. That means a large number of employees will have to commute, most likely from San Antonio.
“Many of the positions will be direct-care staff, but actual staffing needs will be determined when the project is nearly completed,” said Christine Mann, a press officer with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. “Similar to the current Kerrville State Hospital team, there will be a mix of individuals from Kerrville and the surrounding communities, while others may commute from San Antonio.”
BACKGROUND
The hospital opened in 1952 and currently has capacity to serve 202 patients.
