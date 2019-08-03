When it comes to mortgages, Texas remains one of the most affordable states in the country, but the amount that residents here owe has jumped up since 2018.
The average U.S. mortgage debt per borrower for the first quarter of 2019 was $202,284, a 2.4% year-over-year increase for 2019.
DEBT ON THE RISE
Texans saw mortgage debt rise versus the valuable of median home prices in 2019 with residents carrying an average of more than $176,000 in mortgage debt — up 3.6% from the previous year.
The median sales price in Texas was $217,050.
When it came to year-over-year debt increases four Texas areas saw significant increases. The increases were found in Sherman-Denison, with an 8.1% increase; Odessa, with a 7.4% increase; Midland, at 6.9%; and Brownsville-Harlingen, with an increase of 6.4%.
IS THERE A REASON TO BE CONCERNED?
Experian explained the issue this way: while mortgage debt numbers could be a cause for concern as buyers increasingly leverage their finances to purchases homes, other signs show they are more responsible with their mortgage debt than in years past.
