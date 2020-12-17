L-R - Defense attorney Roger Gordon, Defendants Twanda, Ingram C Brown and John Sheffield, Ingram City Hall on Dec. 18 after municipal court hearing.jpg

Left to right: Defense attorney Roger Gordon, and defendants Twanda Brown and John Sheffield, after a Dec. 18 hearing at Ingram City Hall. 

A city of Ingram lawsuit against 11 defendants, including two men who went on to win election to the city council last month, has been dismissed. But claims of politically-motivated prosecution remain to be resolved between former city administrator Mark Bosma, former mayor Brandon Rowan, city secretary Stephanie Breckenridge, and counterplaintiff John Sheffield. 

Sheffield first beat the city in municipal court years ago over the same issue -- his refusal to connect his store to the wastewater system and pay a $5,000 connection fee -- and later received a settlement in federal court from the city, which also is named as a defendant in his suit.

