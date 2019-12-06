Everywhere you looked Thursday night, there were people clutching a 4-pound behemoth of Texas history, and they were all waiting patiently for a chance to have the book signed by the author — Stephen Harrigan.
“It’s not that I’m surprised in the interest for Texas history, but I had no idea how deep that interest ran,” Harrigan said as he signed copies of his new book “Big Wonderful Thing.” “When I do book signings and talk to people, I realize a lot of people have a craving for a big, giant Texas history book.”
Wolfmueller’s Books hosted the signing for Harrigan’s book, published by the University of Texas Press, and it was a standing-room-only crowd, which also featured an appearance by author, musician, singer and all-around character Kinky Friedman, who bought a second copy just so Harrigan could sign it for him.
People came from all over the Hill Country and as far away as San Antonio and San Marcos to meet Harrigan, who’s next project may be a screenplay adaptation of the Elizabeth Crook novel “The Which Way Tree,” which has been optioned by Robert Duvall to produce.
Harrigan’s massive book has become a big hit, topping regional charts and earning rave reviews. He’s written six novels, including the best selling “The Gates of the Alamo,” but this was the first time he has stopped at Wolfmueller’s Books.
“I can’t believe I’ve never been here before,” Harrigan told the crowd as he stood among the vast collection of Texana history books that are housed at the Earl Garrett Street store. “What a fantastic place.”
One of the last things Harrigan wanted to do — admittedly — was to tackle the complex history of the state that he’s called home for decades. Born in Oklahoma, Harrigan graduated from the University of Texas and has called Austin home ever since. He’s taught writing, and he’s written pieces that have appeared regularly in Texas Monthly.
However, his latest work may have been his most challenging and the biggest at 945 pages.
“This book was not my idea,” he told the crowd. “I said ‘Why, no; I do not want to do that. I have other things to do with my life. That seems like a massive project.’”
His editors and publishers at the University of Texas Press were able to convince he was the right person for the job. Harrigan’s approach was to tell the story in a narrative format, with lots of stops along the way.
Some of it is also travelogue, because in order to tell the story, he had to travel the state that he thought he knew.
“I told people my most important tool for writing this book was my car,” Harrigan said. “I would be researching something, and I would have this intolerable urge to see it.”
“I just kind of drove and drove,” Harrigan said. “When you’re driving on the Interstate, your instinct is to keep driving, but if you get off on all of these exits, you see these little towns and you drive through the town square of some place — it’s always fascinating.”
Harrigan’s interpretation of Texas history is broad, from the days before the Spanish conquest right up until the 21st century.
It just became something I couldn’t not do after a while,” said Harrigan about researching and writing the book. “I would love to do this and to devote six years to my life.”
