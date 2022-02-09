Clifton Fifer Jr., a fourth-generation Texan, will bring his storytelling skills to the Kerr Regional History Center from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. Fifer brings history to life via storytelling, poetry, music and dance and has been known to use as many as 14 different characters to tell those stories.
He will be speaking about the juke-joint history of Kerrville in a presentation that is a part of Black History month. Fifer is a retired school teacher, coach, storyteller and historical interpreter. He serves on multiple boards, including the Doyle Community Center, where he attended school in the 1960s when it was still a public school. He was named as Kerrville’s Citizen of the Year at the Kerrville Chamber of Commerce Choice Awards Banquet in October 2021.
