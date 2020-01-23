Those looking to quit smoking have the opportunity to do so with the upcoming smoking cessation class at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Considered a gold standard smoking cessation program for over 25 years, the American Lung Association’s Freedom from Smoking course helps participants create personalized plans to overcome their tobacco addiction.
With a recent new edition, the program is based on the latest research on addiction and behavior change, according to a PRMC press release. It approaches the difficulties of quitting in a sensitive, supportive style.
Studies have shown that people who have enrolled in this program are more likely to be smoke-free one year later than those who try to quit on their own.
The course will be taught by Audrey Ben-David, a registered respiratory therapist and certified pulmonary function technologist. Ben-David is the clinical supervisor of the cardiopulmonary department at PRMC.
As a former smoker for 25 years, Ben-David said she knows first-hand the challenges smokers face in trying to quit.
“I quit shortly after my daddy died of lung cancer in 1998,” Ben-David said. “I sympathize and empathize with anyone trying to quit smoking. In fact, it took me several times to quit for good.”
Ben-David added that it takes most people two or three tries to quit, but those trying to quit shouldn’t give up because their goals are attainable.
The class, which lasts for seven weeks, is free, and registration is open. Spots fill up fast as class size is limited to 12.
Meetings will be held on Mondays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. starting Feb. 3 through March 16 at 551 Hill Country Drive.
For more information, contact Ben-David at 830-258-7582. To register, call 830-258-6263 or reserve a spot via email at mypeterson@
