In 2017, the VA’s National Center for PTSD published a newsletter saying that among U.S. Army service members from 2001-09, those who died by suicide were almost 13 times more likely to have received a diagnosis of PTSD compared to all Army service members in the same time period.

Historically, the suicide rate has been lower in military members than in civilians matched by age and sex. In 2003, the suicide rate in the US military was estimated at 10–13 per 100,000 troops, depending on the branch of the military, compared with 13.5 per 100,000 civilians 20–44 years old and 20.6 per 100,000 civilian men 20–34 years old. However, recent data from the National Violent Death Reporting System indicate that male veterans 18–29 years old had a suicide rate of 45.0 per 100,000 in 2005 compared with 20.4 in males in that age group in the general population. As of October 2009, there were already 133 reported suicides (90 confirmed and 43 pending), which is the record for a year; in the same period in 2008, there were 115 confirmed suicides of active-duty soldiers.