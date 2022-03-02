For their upcoming nuptials, Becky Babb and Ryan McBride are asking for donations to Kerrville Pets Alive! in an effort to help dogs and cats that might be in danger of being euthanized rather than the traditional wedding presents. KPA! focuses on getting those in-danger animals adopted in forever homes, or at least in foster homes.
Becky Babb and Ryan McBride practice what they preach when it comes to helping animals. Their household is full, with two daughters, Camilla McBride and Lacey Dreiss, along with five dogs in addition to other animals that are given refuge from time to time.
For their upcoming nuptials, Becky Babb and Ryan McBride are asking for donations to Kerrville Pets Alive! in an effort to help dogs and cats that might be in danger of being euthanized rather than the traditional wedding presents. KPA! focuses on getting those in-danger animals adopted in forever homes, or at least in foster homes.
Courtesy
Becky Babb and Ryan McBride practice what they preach when it comes to helping animals. Their household is full, with two daughters, Camilla McBride and Lacey Dreiss, along with five dogs in addition to other animals that are given refuge from time to time.
When a couple gets married, they are often deluged with tons of gifts from friends and family, many of which would never be used. To prevent that, Becky Babb and Ryan McBride, who will be wed on April 9, are hoping that anyone who wants to give them a gift will instead make a donation on their behalf to Kerrville Pets Alive! in the name of improving animal welfare and care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.