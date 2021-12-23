Sparkles is a 5-year-old cat who has lost both owners through the hospice care program. The Peterson Hospice Pet Peace of Mind Project is dedicated to finding a forever home for her. She is a loving pet who has been spayed and has all of her vaccinations.
Ivan lost his owner in November of this year and was looking for a new home. Roxy Stephens, a volunteer with the Hospice program, adopted the 6-year-old Chihuahua as a foster parent, but she and her husband fell in love with him and added Ivan to their family.
Sparkles is a 5-year-old cat who has lost both owners through the hospice care program. The Peterson Hospice Pet Peace of Mind Project is dedicated to finding a forever home for her. She is a loving pet who has been spayed and has all of her vaccinations.
Courtesy
Baby is the child of Sparkles and is 2 years old. She too has been spayed and all her vaccinations are up to date. Contact Peterson Hospice for more information at 830-258-7799.
Courtsey
Ivan lost his owner in November of this year and was looking for a new home. Roxy Stephens, a volunteer with the Hospice program, adopted the 6-year-old Chihuahua as a foster parent, but she and her husband fell in love with him and added Ivan to their family.
The pets of hospice patients face an uncertain future, but the Peterson Hospice Pet Peace of Mind program allows patients to complete their end-of-life journey without worrying about their pet’s current or future needs.
The service offers care for cats and dogs including daily walking, playing and waste cleanup, picking up food, medication and supplies, taking pets for medical care or checkups and providing adoption assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.