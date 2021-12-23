 The pets of hospice patients face an uncertain future, but the Peterson Hospice Pet Peace of Mind program allows patients to complete their end-of-life journey without worrying about their pet’s current or future needs. 

The service offers care for cats and dogs including daily walking, playing and waste cleanup, picking up food, medication and supplies, taking pets for medical care or checkups and providing adoption assistance.

