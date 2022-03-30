A grand jury handed down indictments against a 23-year-old Kerr County man accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times in 2020 and 2021 and possessing child pornography.
Ron Gabriel Gutierrez was arrested Wednesday and held on bonds totaling $360,000. He was first jailed last November after a judge issued an arrest warrant based on a Kerr County Sheriff’s Office affidavit. The affidavit accused Gutierrez of sexually assaulting a child on or about Nov. 19, 2021. While executing the warrant on Nov. 24, 2021, a sheriff’s deputy claimed Gutierrez had child pornography. Gutierrez was released Nov. 25, 2021, on sex offender conditions and bonds totaling $200,000, according to county records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.