Going shopping is the perfectly “centsible” thing to do this weekend to save a little money, according to Elsa Boyd. The tax-free holiday is in full swing.
“I encourage everybody to do it,” said Boyd, who took one of her sons shopping to prepare for his first day of kindergarten. “This is, I think, the best opportunity to do it to save money and to find whatever we like, not just for the kids, but for us too. If it’s tax free, go ahead and take advantage.”
The three-day tax-free shopping continues through Sunday, with the state of Texas exempting sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend.
The weekend is usually pretty exciting for places like JCPenney, according to Brenda Whitney-Skaggs, general manager of the local location, who said the first day was a little busy.
“So far it’s been really good,” she said. “We had a nice group of customers waiting to come in this morning right at the time we opened. It seems like everybody is in a good mood, excited for the savings. ... We get a lot of customers in shopping for back to school.”
Another shopper who was looking for some back-to-school bling for her children was Jennifer Clowdus, but it wasn’t on purpose that she went during the tax-free holiday.
“I was looking to avoid the whole tax-free weekend thing,” said Clowdus while shopping at JCPenney. “We just happened to be to be here today, and it was happening. It was fortuitous. It’s not as crowded as I thought. This is our first year in Kerrville, so I was kind of expecting a lot of people and crowds, and it’s been really lovely to go shopping today.”
It wasn’t as busy at Bealls, either, according to sales representative Devon Garcia. He said the customers have been quite polite and considerate.
“It doesn’t get bad here with rushing or stomping on people,” Garcia said. “From what I’ve seen today, it’s been a nice, good pace. Everybody’s not really in a rush for anything. They’re just trying to stay out of each other’s way. You can see them get in a hurry, and they see each other and they’re like, ‘Oh, let me step aside really quick.’”
Nonetheless, it can’t hurt to have a strategy, Whitney-Skaggs said. She recommends making a list before heading out to the store so that shoppers don’t forget something.
“Come prepared knowing exactly what they need,” Whitney-Skaggs said. “That helps us help them, so we can take them right to the item and take care of everything that they’re looking for.”
It’s also important to keep in mind safety while shopping, too. In the case of an emergency, Whitney-Skaggs recommends following the lead of the employees.
“We have discussed this at length with our staff — what to do if something were to happen here,” she said. “The main thing we stress with them is their own safety and the safety of the customers. Do what they need to do to make themselves safe, whether it’s to run, exit the building, to hide or to fight.”
For a list of qualifying items, visit https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490/
