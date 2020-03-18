A 47-year-old Kerrville woman received concurrent prison sentences totaling 16 years for fraud, theft, and dealing methamphetamine.
Pamla Marie Espinoza, who is in the county jail on additional charges, was convicted by 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams on Feb. 20 of the following crimes and received the following, concurrent sentences:
Possession of 4-200 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, committed on or about Feb. 9, 2017, first degree felony, 16 years confinement
Possessing less than 1 gram of meth on or about June 25, 2018, state jail felony, 15 months confinement
Hindering secured creditors — she removed, concealed, encumbered or otherwise harmed or reduced the value of a 2013 Chrysler 200 in which she’d obtained a security interest, on or about Sept. 14, 2018, state jail felony, 15 months confinement
Theft of property valued less than $2,500 — she stole pots, pans, a rug, toothbrush holder, and lotion bottle from Walmart on or about Oct. 14, 2017. This charge was enhanced from a misdemeanor to a state jail felony due to at least two previous theft convictions, 15 months confinement
Bail jumping and fail to appear in court on or about Aug. 30, 2018, third degree felony, eight years confinement
Espinoza underwent a court-ordered mental health exam, the results of which were filed Aug. 28, 2019, and are confidential, but she apparently was deemed competent to stand trial.
In an Aug. 26, 2019, letter to 216th District Judge Keith Williams and 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke, Espinoza says she has found herself “at the mercy of our court system once again.” Williams had sentenced Espinoza to four years in prison in 2015 for drug possession and a string of thefts. She later participated in a prison-run drug rehab program.
“You said to me, ‘You have to make changes if you want to change,’” Espinoza wrote the judge. “‘If you make these same choices you will find yourself right in front of me again.’ Well, here I am. A few years have past (sic) that brought along hurt, pain, loss, bad choices, bad relationships and lots of painful growth … I have learned something from each choice made.”
Espinoza wrote that she wasn’t a bad person, but she made bad choices, and developed “many medical issues and many emotional ones as well.” She expressed regret for “the pain and hurt I have caused my family, my friends, the court system, those whom I do not even know, my enemies and myself.”
“I allowed someone to take control of my every move, to hit me, to inprisonate (sic) me when I wasn’t in prison,” Espinoza wrote. She described the family and community support system she’d developed and named some examples of people helping her. She asked for mercy and said she wanted to “stay clean.”
“The day I first heard my 2yr-old granddaughter’s voice, April 12, 2019, saying ‘Nana, Nana, I love you’ was the day I knew I had to change,” Espinoza wrote.
Espinoza’s retained attorney, Marc. M. Tittlebaum, is facing unrelated criminal charges, having been indicted in February on a felony charge of attempting to acquire MDMA on or about Dec. 12, 2019. He has two misdemeanor drug charges and a misdemeanor theft charge. Tittlebaum is representing himself. Coverage of his case is available at dailytimes.com and more information will be released as it develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.