Some Kerrville residents have exercised their right to protest; others prepare to defend historical monuments with their lives; and at least one local guardsmen makes ready to leave for a mission related to the statewide civil unrest.
These are a few of the ways that lives in Kerrville have been touched by the nationwide protests and violence sparked by the death of a Minnesota man in police custody on May 25. The most extensive protests and violence occurred this past weekend, but more demonstrations were ongoing as of June 2 in major Texas cities such as San Antonio, Houston and Austin.
Residents exercise First Amendment rights
Some of the at least 20 people who gathered May 31 on the Kerr County Courthouse grounds to protest George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last month and demand justice are hoping to continue demonstrating at future events locally and in Fredericksburg.
Discussions are underway about having another protest on Sunday in Kerrville, said Terra Miller, a local photographer and food industry professional. Terra Miller, along with her husband, Daniel Miller, were at Sunday’s event, which had been planned to last into mid-afternoon, but was rained out.
Daniel Miller, a professional in the food and entertainment industries, is a former U.S. Army police officer — a role he said has allowed him to connect with local law enforcement officers and which he hoped would contribute to an environment of moderation at the May 31 local protest. But it turned out that, in Kerrville, moderation was a given.
“It was a very peaceful community event,” Daniel Miller said in a June 2 phone call with The Times.
He brought two of his daughters, ages 10 and 14, to the demonstration.
“I told my kids this is a chance to see the Constitution at work,” Daniel Miller said.
Terra Miller said their 10-year-old was happy to be there and made posters. Her eldest daughter, 14, is passionate about ensuring justice is done in the matter of Floyd’s death, and she wanted to be part of the solution, her mother said. The eldest daughter also was upset over the acts of property destruction and unrest that occurred in various Texas cities in recent days, Terra Miller said.
“She was saying she didn’t agree with it — people were losing jobs because of the (rioters),” Terra Miller said. “She was very unhappy and knew it was going to cause more problems and everything. I totally agree with her, because that’s exactly what’s happened.”
Daniel Miller said Jimmy Johns donated a box of sandwiches, and strangers handed out water bottles at the protest. Vehicles passing by “honked for justice,” Terra Miller said, although some motorists “yelled out some bad stuff,” she added.
Terra Miller said that after she and her family arrived at the protest on Sunday, they made it clear they weren’t there to start trouble and wanted nothing to do with any criminal activity.
“I want it to be peaceful, I don’t want to riot,” Terra Miller said. “I’m out here to support and get justice for George, and I said that if a riot happens, I’m leaving, and everybody agreed with me. They just want peaceful protest, they don’t want anything like what is happening in San Antonio.”
The dawning of June 3 followed four days of protests in San Antonio that ended with more violence, including at the Alamo, where protestors violated the 8:30 p.m. curfew and confronted police. Police said that officers were “attacked with glass bottles” and that they responded with pepper balls, smoke, wooden and rubber balls, according to KSAT.
Thousands of people were marching in Houston as of June 2, for what the Houston Chronicle reported was a “citywide march honoring former Houston resident George Floyd.”
Local man answers call to protect constitutional rights, life an property
Jonathan Lamb, a sergeant with the Kerrville Police Department, was back home from Texas Army National Guard duty for just a few days before the bugle sounded June 1. That evening, the Guardsman was ordered to Houson for what’s likely to be a civil disturbance response mission, the details of which aren’t clear, as he’ll receive instructions after arriving.
Lamb is a first sergeant at the 72nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 36th Infantry Division’s, Texas Army National Guard.
“There probably will be some critical sites they might want us to support,” Lamb said during a June 2 phone call with The Times. “We’ll also probably be supporting law enforcement in whatever city they decide to mobilize us in.”
On May 30, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott activated the National Guard to respond to the civil unrest reported in various cities, saying in a press release that "Texans have every right to exercise their First Amendment rights, but violence and looting will not be tolerated."
“The Texas National Guard respects everybody’s First Amendment rights, and we’re not being mobilized to stop anyone from expressing themselves — it’s more about protecting the rights of everyone and protecting property,” Lamb said.
Lamb has logged almost 30 years in the armed services, having also served in the active-duty U.S. Army as well as Army Reserve.
