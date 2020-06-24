The City of Kerrville has canceled Friday's “Movies in the Park” at Louise Hays Park due to concerns about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Kerr County.
City officials have also decided to cancel three upcoming events at the Olympic Pool, including Saturday's Family Swim Night, the Dive-in Movie on July 3 and its Independence Day Celebration.
