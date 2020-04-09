A 23-year-old Kerrville probationer who pleaded guilty to six felonies in December has been accused of committing two acts of sexual assault against a child.
Robert Michael Eugene Wilkins, who was in the county jail today after his arrest Tuesday, is accused of committing the offenses on June 14, 2019, and Dec. 23, 2019, according to jail records. His bonds total $200,000.
It’s not clear whether Wilkins is accused of assaulting the same person. The Kerr County Sheriff's Office had no information to release on the case at this time.
Wilkins’s arrest comes after the March 30 arrests of Darryl Dewayne Frazier, 52, and Troy Gilbert Deese, 58, two next-door neighbors who also face accusations of child sexual assault. It’s not clear whether the three cases are related to one another, and the sheriff’s office declined to release information on these cases at this time. Wilkins maintains an address about 4 miles from the other men, in the east part of the city.
More information on these cases will be released at a later date, especially after a grand jury hears the matter.
All three men have criminal histories.
Wilkins has been jailed five times in Kerr County since 2018, on accusations of traffic violations, petty marijuana possession, theft and forgery, among others. He signed five-year probation agreements in December 2019 after pleading guilty to witness tampering and to buying car parts with five checks, totaling more than $1,000, forged on someone else’s account.
Deese has been jailed 13 times since 1990, on accusations of theft, terroristic threats, organized crime-burglary, and felony drug dealing and violating parole, among others.
Frazier has been jailed six times in Kerr County since 1990 on accusations of vehicle burglary, traffic violations and violating probation, among others.
