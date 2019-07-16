The Songwriter Showcase concert will return at 7 p.m. Thursday with Art and Lisa Crawford, two-time TMA Vocal Duo of the Year nominees.
A husband-and-wife Americana-folk duo, the Crawfords met in 2006 and immediately felt a musical connection. As they began performing together, that musical connection grew to be a love connection, according to a press release.
Lisa Crawford specializes in songwriting, while Art Crawford said he loves to make cover songs and add his own unique twist.
“Why write when there are so many beautiful songs already out there?” Art Crawford said.
The two said they are influenced by musicians such us Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt, Jimmy Lafave, Patty Griffin and Shake Russell.
The concert is hosted by the Unity Church of the Hill Country every third Thursday of the month, each with a different featured artist.
There is a $10 suggested donation to get in, and the public is invited. Unity Church is at 1016 Jefferson St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.