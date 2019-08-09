Summer heat continues in full force through the weekend and into next week.
High pressure remains centered across the local area. This should prevent any widespread opportunities for rainfall across the Hill Country through the middle of the work week.
Patchy low clouds start the day off. Skies become mostly sunny during the day. Highs top out around 100 degrees each afternoon.
Heat index values range from 100 to 105 degrees across the local area through Monday.
At night, skies remain fair. Low clouds may move in by daybreak each morning. Lows remain in the lower to middle 70s in most areas.
Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if outdoors this weekend.
The tropics remain quiet, although a disturbance could form in the Caribbean this weekend. Signs of development are not showing up at the moment.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
