Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn is adamant that the city is in crisis, but it’s one that he believes is solvable.
The crisis is a shortage of affordable homes — not just to purchase, but also to rent.
Tonight, Blackburn will lead a conversation among the City Council to discuss the “crisis” and to potentially adopt a resolution for a housing study and strategic housing plan in hopes to alleviate the shortage of homes.
A comprehensive survey of housing has already been conducted by city consultants, presenting city leadership with a number of items to consider, including the median income of residents, the median price of homes and a shortage of new homes and multi-family units constructed in the wake of the 2007-08 recession.
“We are essentially at a crisis point regarding housing in Kerrville,” Blackburn said Monday during a meeting of The Kerrville Daily Times’ editorial board. “Look at the acceleration of the prices (of housing). Yet, incomes of folks (are) generally not going up that much. You get more and more people priced out of the market.”
According to the city’s study, the city’s median household income was $44,113 in 2017. That number, according to the U.S. Census, is below state and national median. The median listing price for a house in Kerrville was $297,500. It’s a tight market at all price levels.
Commercial real estate developer Bruce Stracke, who serves on the Mayor’s Workforce Housing Taskforce, said that the key to improving the housing situation means in-fill projects in the city’s core older neighborhoods and a change in density requirements. That means smaller properties, more apartments, duplexes and live/work spaces, such as apartments that sit on top of shops downtown.
Blackburn said the city is looking to have more housing, both on the outskirts of town — including near Tivy High School, where the city owns 32 developable acres — and closer to where the stores and jobs are, so that people could walk to everything they need.
To ease the housing shortages, Blackburn said the city will have to explore numerous opportunities to spur development, including tax credits and other incentives. That part of the plan is laid out in nine major strategies that include:
Preserving existing low-income and moderately priced rental housing through rehab programs and opportunity investment.
Creating an official incentive policy for workforce housing development.
Utilizing land owned by public agencies, institutions and philanthropic organizations for workforce housing development and preservation.
That kind of construction could also include multi-story homes and apartments.
This kind of housing density may go against the ideals of many Texans — the “not in my backyard” and “everything is bigger in Texas” attitudes — but Blackburn said it’s important to keep an open mind.
“We are looking at solid, good homes,” Blackburn said. “You have to cut (lots of things) out to lower the price, but you can still have a solid, good home or apartment. The product will hold up.”
Stracke said the plan has to be community-driven.
“The selling of this as a community-guided project to resolve the issues we have here is critical to its
success,” he said. “If this is just a city thing, we will not be successful in my opinion.”
The presentation of the full housing plan report is today at the Kerrville City Council workshop, 4 p.m. at City Hall, 701 Main St.
On the agenda for the regular meeting at 6 p.m. is discussing an improvement and development plan for the Doyle area neighborhood and potentially accepting the housing plan. Council also will talk about potentially closing a portion of an alley between G Street and its intersection between H Street and Broadway.
comments
The simple truth about our local labor market is that a large portion of available service sector workers are in Kerrville because of drugs. They come to one of the three surrounding rehabs, get out after 28 days, and for fear of going back to old surroundings, decide to stay in Kerrville. 85% of these folks will relapse within 6 months, and many of these will be arrested and wind up on probation, which stipulates they must have a job and stay in Kerrville. LE and employers understand this situation perfectly, and there is a large system of confidential informants and infrastructure to get the post treatment addicts into the system. This has been going on for decades and these folks are in every large restaurant, the movie theaters….etc. This is understood to be a source of cheap labor. Now Kerrville has grown to a point where the recovery community cannot meet the demand for LE enforced cheap labor. Blackburn does not understand this situation has been a significant contributing factor in suppressing wages in the service sector. The point is that the labor situation has been subject to artificially suppressed wages in Kerr County for all of the 21st century and a good part of the 20th. Times are changing and the good folks of Kerr County should look to the free market for solution to housing and wages, as opposed to government “help” using our tax dollars and assets.
The only way to know when houses are overpriced is when the buyers stop buying. The KDT and Blackburn feed us a daily diet of linking high home prices with a shortage of service sector labor, which is not true. The businesses simply need to pay the labor more money, and qualified workers will appear. If one can afford a $297,500.00 home, they can afford a $7.00 hamburger. Businesses must simply pass down the costs to the consumer, and this will balance the equation. The only folks that stand to benefit from the “incentives” are those who profit from real estate development, which should come as no surprise to people who watch local politics. Government intervention in markets, including housing always fails. The plan to bring down home costs in Kerrville is a direct attack on homeowner equity, and should be rejected by the hardworking people who have broken their backs to build home equity for retirement, education of their children, and other purposes.
You have to love this KDT article. The banner headline declares Kerrville to be one of the hottest home markets in Texas, and the first sentence is a quote from Blackburn that says the city is in crisis because of the “hot” market. Gee, what about those of us that love hot markets? Hot markets are good for a local economy. I like Bill Blackburn. I think he is a good, well intentioned man, but so is Jimmy Carter, and Jimmy may not be the best leader. The message has now changed from justification into couching the situation as urgent. The City needs to cool their heels and let market forces prevail.
