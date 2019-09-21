It had been a stifling hot summer in Philadelphia, but on Sept. 17, 1787, the delegates were about to bring the Constitutional Convention to a conclusion. Seventy individuals had been chosen to attend the meeting with the purpose of amending the Articles of Confederation, but there were never more than 46 present at any one time and only 39 of that number actually signed the document.
At the age of 81, Benjamin Franklin was the oldest delegate in attendance, and Jonathan Dayton of New Jersey was the youngest at the age of 26.
Franklin admitted to the other delegates that he had reservations regarding some provisions included in the Constitution, and he wrote a speech that he planned to give before signing the final draft. The aged Franklin was nearing the end of his life and was too weak to deliver it, so James Wilson read it to the audience.
The pen of James Madison recorded it, and it is, to this day, considered to be a masterpiece of persuasive oratory.
“Mr. President,” Franklin’s speech began, “I confess that there are several parts of this Constitution which I do not at present approve, but I am not sure I shall never approve them, for having lived long, I have experienced many instances of being obliged by better information, or fuller consideration, to change opinions even on important subjects, which I once thought right, but found to be otherwise. It is therefore that the older I grow, the more apt I am to doubt my own judgment, and to pay more respect to the judgment of others. … I agree to this Constitution with all its faults, if they are such; because I think a general Government necessary for us, and there is no form of Government but what may be a blessing to the people if well administered, and believe farther that this is likely to be well administered for a course of years, and can only end in Despotism, as other forms have done before it, when the people shall become so corrupted as to need despotic Government, being incapable of any other.
“I doubt too whether any other Convention we can obtain, may be able to make a better Constitution. For when you assemble a number of men to have the advantage of their joint wisdom, you inevitably assemble with those men, all their prejudices, their passions, their errors of opinion, their local interests, and their selfish views. From such an assembly can a perfect production be expected?
“It therefore astonishes me, Sir, to find this system approaching so near to perfection as it does; and I think it will astonish our enemies, who are waiting with confidence to hear that our councils are confounded like those of the Builders of Babel; and that our States are on the point of separation, only to meet hereafter for the purpose of cutting one another’s throats.
“Thus, I consent, Sir, to this Constitution because I expect no better, and because I am not sure, that it is not the best.”
Two hundred and thirty-two years ago, the people of the 13 colonies dissolved their connection with Great Britain and created among the powers of the Earth a sovereign nation-state. As the representatives to the Constitutional Convention went one by one to sign the great document, Benjamin Franklin sat by and watched until it was his turn to add his name to the list.
He reported afterward that during the Convention he had noticed a sun was painted on the back of the president’s chair. He had often looked at it and wondered if it was rising or if it was beginning to decline.
After all the signatures had been added to the Constitution, he told some of the members near him that he was relieved to know it was indeed a rising and not a setting sun.
We honor the Constitution each year because we, as a nation, are the heirs of what the Founding Fathers brought into existence in 1787. The sun that rose that day brought with it the idea that among all the nations of the Earth, a form of government could be established that was based not on the Divine right of kings or a ruling class, but rather on the directive of the people as the fundamental authority of governance.
The Founding Fathers defined a new system of government based on the will of a free people, and in doing so, they pledged their lives, their property, their liberty and their sacred honor.
During Constitutional Week, the Daughters of the American Revolution gather together among their chapters to pay homage in return.
This year marks the 63rd anniversary of Constitution Week. Members of the U.S. Congress received the DAR resolution to establish Sept. 17-23 of each year as a celebration of the Constitution of the United States, and the resolution was signed into law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on Aug. 2, 1956. President George W. Bush officially declared the inception of Constitution Week in 2002.
The goal of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and the Constitution Week Committee is to encourage study and to educate the public — especially our school children — about the Constitution, which was adopted by the American Congress of the Confederation on Sept. 17, 1787.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a patriotic, historical and educational organization made up of members who can trace their ancestry back to involvement in the American Revolutionary War. For further information, contact darkerrvillechapter@gmail.com.
