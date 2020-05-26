A 25-year-old Kerrville man was arrested for the seventh time in Kerr County, this time on suspicion of calling and texting 911 only to curse at dispatchers.
Kerrville police spokesman Jonathan Lamb said that about 2:32 a.m. May 12, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Bow Lane. Dispatch had received a 911 call from phone number and was unable to make contact with any person, he said. A resident of a home in the area told police his brother had come home drunk, had been yelling outside and causing problems for their parents, but was now sleeping inside and police intervention was not needed, Lamb said.
But later that night, about 3:10 a.m., officers responded back to the residence regarding an abusive 911 call. Officers spoke with the brother, who was visibly intoxicated and verbally abusive, Lamb said.
“He denied calling 911 and was warned not to call 911 unless there was an emergency,” Lamb said in an email. “He acknowledged he was going to go to bed, and he was warned to stay inside the residence. Officers then left the area.”
Immediately after the officers left, KPD received two 911 calls and a text message containing an obscenity from a phone at the same home, Lamb said. After officers contacted Alvaro, he reportedly pretended to be asleep, but then admitted he called 911 and gave officers access to his cell phone.
Officers confirmed that Alvaro sent the following text exchange:
Alvaro: “F--k you.”
911: “Kerr County 911, where is your emergency?”
Alvaro: “F--k you hoeeeee.”
911: “Law enforcement will be dispatched.”
“Alvaro was arrested for abusive 911 calls,” Lamb said. “He resisted officers’ efforts to handcuff him but was taken into custody without injury and transported to the county jail where he was held pending bond.”
The man was released May 12 on a promise to pay $1,000 if he failed to show up for court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.