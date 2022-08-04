Kerr County Child Board President Kellie Early, left, and Brenda Hug, right attend a meeting of the board on Monday at the Carlson Law Firm, 717 Sidney Baker St. Attorney John Carlson is a member of the board.
Supplies for children displaced from their families due to allegations of abuse or neglect are shown in a storeroom at a facility being renovated at 309 Earl Garrett St.
Renovations are underway in a building across the street from the Kerr County Courthouse to allow children in protective custody to have supervised visits with parents, for attorneys to hold meetings and mediations in child custody cases and to store supplies for needy families.
Three entities — Kerr County Child Services Board, Hill Country Court Appointed Special Advocates and Belong — are collaborating to lease the space for $15,000 the first year, with each entity supplying $5,000. The child services board voted unanimously Monday to contribute its share for lease of the space and plans to start moving furniture and other items into the facility, which will service children from the counties of Kerr, Bandera, Gillespie and Kendall.
