A 35-year-old Kerrville woman was jailed briefly this week on suspicion of stealing food and a planting pot at H-E-B.
Fallon Jean Rodriguez, who did time in state jail in 2015 for felony theft, was arrested Monday after an employee at the Main Street store called to report someone had left the store without paying for a planting pot and food consumed in the deli.
A Kerrville Police Department officer detained Rodriguez on Schreiner Street and verified that it was her the employee had seen, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, police department spokesman.
Rodriguez was arrested and police forwarded a felony theft charge to prosecutors. The value of the food and pot was $21.20, which ordinarily would call for a misdemeanor charge, except that in this case, the charge was enhanced to a felony due to Rodriguez's prior theft convictions.
Rodriguez was sentenced to six months in state jail in 2015 on a similar enhanced-theft charge; she was convicted of stealing tissues, plates, a toy, alcohol and pans from H-E-B that year. Her Kerr County misdemeanor theft convictions include those for stealing merchandise from Burkes Outlet Store in 2007; stealing merchandise from Dollar General Store in in 2013; and stealing jewelry from a woman in 2013. She received two misdemeanor marijuana possession convictions in 2015 and 2017, respectively. She received fines and various jail and probation sentences for these crimes.
In 2016, Rodriguez was sentenced to 142 days in the county jail after being convicted of possessing less than 1 gram of methamphetamine.
She was released from the county jail Tuesday on a $1,000 bond.
