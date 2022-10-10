 More than 30 students and their siblings from Nimitz Elementary School got a chance to shop for a new pair of sneakers at the Shoe Dept, 1304 Junction Highway, Suite 100, on Saturday, courtesy of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge 2081. The shoe giveaway is a yearly event with the Elks Lodge, and this year, the students at Nimitz Elementary School got their turn.

Management opened the shoe store one hour early so the students and their families could shop for a new pair of sneakers without fighting any crowds. Many families were lined up before the event began. 

