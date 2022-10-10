Members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge 2081, along with staff members from Nimitz Elementary School and management from the Shoe Dept, worked together to complete the annual shoe giveaway at the store Saturday. Elk members include, from left, back row, Brian Ward, Lodge president; Neil Raphael, assistant principal at Nimitz Elementary; Herb Grubbs, event coordinator for the Elks; Daniella Franco and Ruby Quintanilla, Shoe Dept. associates; Janice Wagner and Joan McMilian, Elks Lodge members. On the front row are, from left, brothers Maddox and Myles Gray, Hailey Satterfield, Christy Jackson, Ella Pearson and Shoe Dept. Manager Angie Ballesteros.
Jesse Hall, a fifth grader, tries on a pair of sneakers at Shoe Dept. on Saturday during the annual Elks Lodge 2081 shoe giveaway. More than 30 kids received free shoes and a package of socks, courtesy of the Elks Lodge.
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
Juan Manzano, a student at Nimitz Elementary, proudly shows off his new sneakers he received as a part of the annual Elks Lodge shoe giveaway at the Shoe Dept. on Saturday.
Roger Mathews
Parents and kids from Nimitz Elementary School gathered at Shoe Dept., 1304 Junction Highway, to get a pair of sneakers courtesy of the Elks Lodge 2081 on Saturday.
Roger Mathews
Stormy Batts, left, helps her daughter, Zanyah, a kindergarten student at Nimitz Elementary School, try on a pair of sneakers at the Shoe Dept. It was a part of the annual Elks Lodge shoe giveaway.
Roger Mathews
Grady Hall, third grader at Nimitz Elementary School, displays his “Yoda” sneakers he got as a part of the annual shoe giveaway at the Shoe Dept., sponsored by the Elks Lodge 2081.
More than 30 students and their siblings from Nimitz Elementary School got a chance to shop for a new pair of sneakers at the Shoe Dept, 1304 Junction Highway, Suite 100, on Saturday, courtesy of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge 2081. The shoe giveaway is a yearly event with the Elks Lodge, and this year, the students at Nimitz Elementary School got their turn.
Management opened the shoe store one hour early so the students and their families could shop for a new pair of sneakers without fighting any crowds. Many families were lined up before the event began.
