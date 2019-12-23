Schreiner University announced Thursday that it’s partnering with Pint & Plow Brewing Co. co-owner Jeremy Walther to open a new venue on the campus that will be the focal point of the university’s connection to the Guadalupe River Trail.
The university will convert the historic Faculty Clubhouse into the new venue, which will sell beer and wine, and will be open to the general public. While there’s not a formal name for the site, the working term seems to be Trailhead and the project is a collaboration between the university and Walther, who is also spearheading a drive to beautify parts of downtown with an urban trail system.
“The venue — whose name has not yet been determined — will be a place for Schreiner faculty, staff and students to gather, while simultaneously creating space for the Kerrville community to enjoy as well,” said Bill Muse, vice president for administration and finance at Schreiner University.
Expected to open in April, the site is located on the west side of the campus, the Trailhead area will feature an array of outdoor dining and entertainment areas. There will also be space for food trucks.
Two buildings near the site will be relocated to other parts of Kerrville, remodeled, and will become affordable housing. The rock house that was the former home of the Texas Music Heritage Foundation will be converted into a history and visitor kiosk for Schreiner and the Kerrville Community.
“Schreiner University is this secret gem that very few people in our community appreciate,” Walther said. “How many small towns can boast of a 100-year-old liberal arts college with a music recording studio, a 3-D printer, screen printing studio, letterpress, 1.75-mile walking trail, music and lecture events, nationally recognized sport programs and running a new nonprofit organization in Kerrville.
“And they made the decision to bring me on to be the man to do it, and I’ve enjoyed it ever since,” said Jones, who is tasked with helping turn troubled men around and make them productive members of society — men like Ytuarte, who want to be redeemed for their past failings but who may lack the skills to undo years of struggle.
During the year, CMJC holds three 10-week sessions, which offer classes in life skills, anger management, finance and Biblical studies. The sessions are free and are funded solely through donations, but that’s not the organization’s only challenge.
Jones has observed a lot of men too prideful to admit they need to make changes in their lifestyle. As a result, enrollment began declining a few years ago. That’s when Jones reached out to the local court system and found a way for the Job Corps to extend its reach in the community by providing a way for men to complete terms of probation through enrollment in the Corps’ life skills and anger management classes. Those who are court-ordered to participate in the program must attend at least eight weeks of the 10-week program, but Jones said many of these men become so engaged in the courses that they often choose to complete the entire program, even though it is not required.
Since the program with local courts began, the Job Corps has grown; 28 men are already enrolled in the upcoming January session. Registration remains open for another three weeks.
“CMJC is an invaluable organization to this community,” the 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke wrote in an email. “It changes not only the lives of the men enrolled in their programs, but the lives of their families and friends and our community. … Another important factor is that the leadership of the program lead honorable, respectable, Christian lives and set an example.”
For Jones, listening to graduates’ testimonies makes all the time and energy he’s invested in CMJC throughout the years worth it.
When Ytuarte was finished speaking at the recent fundraiser, Jones embraced him.
“Really great job,” he told the newest CMJC graduate.
A life-changing experience
Oscar Menchaca had never met Ytuarte, but during the fundraiser breakfast, he hung on every word of the speech.
His story is familiar. Like Ytuarte, Menchaca isn’t proud of his past. In 1995, he spent eight months in prison. That wasn’t the worst part. Each time his mother visited him in prison, she left crying.
That’s when Menchaca promised her he would become a better man. When his mom was in the final stages of pancreatic cancer in 2000, he reiterated that promise.
“You don’t ever have to worry about me.”
In 2012, Menchaca voluntarily joined the Job Corps because he wanted to strengthen his relationship with God. He can now say the organization helped him fulfill the vow he made to his late mother all those years ago.
That’s why he was thrilled to listen to Ytuarte’s story. He loves hearing about CMJC’s impact in other people’s lives.
“Cody’s speech was fantastic,” Menchaca said. “His speech shows the community and the people at the breakfast fundraiser what the Job Corps can do in someone’s life. It can actually turn their life completely around. … When Cody was up there speaking, I could see that he really turned himself around just by the words he was speaking. He got people’s attention.”
Fellow CMJC graduate D.J. Miller has been one of Ytuarte’s closest friends for years and was the one who convinced Ytuarte to join the Job Corps. Miller graduated from the fifth CMJC class in 2007 and never really left. Today, he serves as the assistant to the chaplain of the CMJC. Jones calls him one of the organization’s biggest cheerleaders.
Miller, though, just wants people to find the same redemption he discovered through the Job Corps.
Growing up in Glendale, California, Miller didn’t have a male mentor. He struggled controlling his rage. His anger led to fights. One fight led to an arrest and a conviction.
Managing his anger wasn’t his only issue, either. His finances were in ruins; his marriage was struggling. When searching for jobs online, he kept seeing postings for the CMJC. He called Jones to ask for more information about the organization.
That’s when Jones offered him an opportunity to repair his life.
“This program and the people in the program, and the people in the community have changed my life and my family’s life immensely,” Miller said. “Because of that, I’ve never left. I wanted to stay around like-minded people. I wanted to learn how to be a productive man of God and a productive man in society.
“I was really, really pleased when we went to court-mandated,” Miller continued. “People come to us and are like, ‘I don’t want to be here!’ Well, you know what? You aren’t coming to a class where people are shaking their fingers at you. You are coming to a brotherhood. We come to you with open arms.”
And that’s how CMJC is able to change people’s lives. Jones admitted that the curriculum isn’t exactly groundbreaking, but what’s so compelling is how he and the other leaders care for all the participants.
For some participants, this is the first time in their lives they’ve had male mentors willing to help them grow and make sacrifices for them if necessary. Jones once drove to San Antonio at midnight to pick up a CMJC graduate. Miller always tries to answer a phone call from participants, regardless of the time.
“I love D.J.,” Ytuarte said. “He’s one of the go-to guys where I can call him and explain to him how things are affecting my mind, how they are affecting my spirit and how things are affecting my decision making. He will help me continue on the right path.”
‘Truly blessed’
Miller makes sure to point out that not every participant has a success story, but he does emphasize that people who go through the Job Corps often notice significant improvements in their life.
When he joined the Job Corps, he learned about the 1.5 second rule, which gives him enough time when he’s angry to collect his thoughts before he does something he later regrets. His credit score improved, and his marriage began to thrive.
A few of his peers have experienced similar results. Ytuarte is now employed at JM Lowe Construction, has a loving family and is working on strengthening his relationship with his mother.
Menchaca said his family noticed a positive change after he graduated from the Job Corps. He coached his son’s football team and currently owns his own business.
“I am truly blessed,” Menchaca said.
Miller reiterates that he isn’t perfect — there’s still plenty of room for improvement.
That’s OK, though. He doesn’t plan on leaving the Job Corps anytime soon.
“It’s one of the best things I could ever do,” Miller said. “It really was a life-changing experience for me.”
