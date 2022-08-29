The Kerrville Police Department is planning to send officers to various locations in Kerrville as they host National Night Out celebrations on Oct. 4.
Neighborhoods nationwide typically celebrate National Night Out by having block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more, according to a Monday KPD news release.
