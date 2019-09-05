The Kerrville Police are asking drivers to avoid Junction Highway due to a gas leak at the intersection of Junction Highway and Harper Road.
Police say to expect two to three hour delays while the leak is repaired.
For safety reasons, traffic is being detoured west bound at Commerce Street and east bound at Harper Road.
Detour signs are being posted, and officers are working to move traffic in the area.
