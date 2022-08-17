Moore's Furniture employees look forward to serving customers during the 130th anniversary sale. The store is holding a customer appreciation day, Saturday, Aug. 20. There will be food, drink and lots of drawings for prizes and furniture pieces. From left is Taylor Chadwick, Doug Robinson, John Stone, Teri Sutterfield and Wayne Patton.
Terri Sutterfield, an employee at Moore's Furniture, 120 Harper Dr., stands by ready to help customers with their furniture needs during the store's 130th anniversary sale and customer appreciation days.
Moore's Furniture employees look forward to serving customers during the 130th anniversary sale. The store is holding a customer appreciation day, Saturday, Aug. 20. There will be food, drink and lots of drawings for prizes and furniture pieces. From left is Taylor Chadwick, Doug Robinson, John Stone, Teri Sutterfield and Wayne Patton.
Tom Holden
Moore’s Furniture has been a fixture in Kerrville for the last 130 years and is celebrating its anniversary during the month of August. It is one of the oldest businesses in Kerrville. Celebrations are planned to mark the event, with activities for customers as well as members of the public.
Located at 120 Harper Rd. since 1975, Tom Moore began Moore’s Furniture in 1892 as a combined general store, lumber, grocery and furniture store in Ingram at the “Y” intersection of Texas 39 and Texas 27.
