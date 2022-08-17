 Moore’s Furniture has been a fixture in Kerrville for the last 130 years and is celebrating its anniversary during the month of August. It is one of the oldest businesses in Kerrville. Celebrations are planned to mark the event, with activities for customers as well as members of the public.

Located at 120 Harper Rd. since 1975, Tom Moore began Moore’s Furniture in 1892 as a combined general store, lumber, grocery and furniture store in Ingram at the “Y” intersection of Texas 39 and Texas 27.

