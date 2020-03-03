A manhunt involving at least nine law enforcement agencies has ended for a man accused of shooting at a peace officer trying to arrest him in Real County.
A tip led an Ingram police officer to discover Dustin Ray Whitlock, 29, hiding in a shed in the 400 block of Winona Street, outside Ingram on Sunday. Whitlock, who’d been on the run for about two weeks and was considered armed and dangerous to law enforcement, was wanted on suspicion of attempted capital murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon and evading arrest or detention.
“Once the officer had confirmed that Whitlock was the subject hiding on the property, the area was evacuated, the street closed, and a perimeter was established,” states a press release from Ingram Police Department Chief Byron Griffin.
The Hill Country Combined Special Operations Unit was dispatched and negotiations began shortly after 5 p.m., and after about an hour, Whitlock surrendered.
The Ingram Police Department wishes to extend our thanks to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, the Kerrville Police Department, and Texas Parks and Wildlife for their assistance,” states a Facebook post by Griffin. “Once again, I would like to thank the Ingram community for their support.”
Whitlock, a registered sex offender, was accused of shooting at a Uvalde sheriff’s deputy on Feb. 23 before successully evading capture. The deputy had conducted a traffic stop on Whitlock, who was driving a truck, but Whitlock sped away and led officers on a high-speed chase into Real County, according to a news report. Whitlock reportedly crashed the truck into a tree near Leakey. It’s said he then got out of his truck and shot at the deputy with a handgun before escaping on foot. Officers found an assault rifle and illegal drugs in the truck, according to the news report.
“A special thank you to the many law enforcement officers from multiple agencies (local, state, and federal) who put in 100’s of man hours to bring this to a safe and successful end,” states a Facebook post by Real County Sheriff Nathan T. Johnson. “Rest easy Real County — get ready for a great Spring Break — and say a prayer of thanks to the good Lord for ending this without anyone being harmed!”
Whitlock was convicted in 2011 of burglary of a building and indecency with a child in Menard County. It appears he was put on probation, but then was arrested in Kerr County in 2012 on accusations of possessing marijuana and possessing a firearm. He wasn’t allowed to have a firearm within five years of his discharge from probation. Whitlock was sentenced to prison, but the details of his sentences weren’t immediately available.
Whitlock was in the Kerr County jail on bonds totaling more than $900,000.
