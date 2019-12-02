A 36-year-old Ingram man was jailed on suspicion of possessing a drug in penalty group 1.
County records indicate Joshua Allen Potter was arrested Friday by a sheriff’s deputy and accused of possessing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1, which is likely either heroin, cocaine or meth.
Potter was released the same day on a $5,000 bond.
