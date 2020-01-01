Through senior companionship that quickly developed into friendship, artist Ann Witherwax introduced 90-year-old June Carson to a variety of art methods leading June to discover a new talent: creating art from nature.
Witherwax, a senior companion caretaker and artist, spends time with many senior clients, allowing the primary caretaker time off. About a year ago, she began spending time with Carson, who lives with her daughter and son-in-law, Alana and Mike Little, of Hunt. Additionally, Witherwax works at Brookdale Senior Living.
“We were not doing art at the beginning; we were doing puzzles and playing some games. We had a lot of fun looking through magazines and talking,” Witherwax said. “Then, I started noticing she had a lot of collections of rocks and things. One day we were talking, and June started arranging the rocks so beautifully. I noticed that she did that really well and she loved the rocks, so I would bring her buckets of rocks from my property and look through them. We would get a pile we liked and I thought, ‘What could we do with this stuff?’”
That’s how Carson’s hanging art started. They began piecing collections of items together with string, creating long, hanging art. Throughout the year, they also started making rock sculptures and collages. They’ve done around 25 to 29 pieces of art together.
Witherwax has a background as a graphic artist and children’s art teacher. She transferred these skills while working with Carson.
“I wondered how we can show people this art, because she was so good and had such a good eye,” Witherwax said. “That’s when I started asking around, contacted the Riverside Nature Center and asked if we could do an art show, because people needed to see this stuff.”
Carson’s first art exhibit and sale was Dec. 14 at Riverside Nature Center, and some of her pieces are still there.
“Everyone that came to see it was very impressed,” Witherwax said. “I think her art is so vibrant and energizing. I think people could feel that when they came in to see it. She sold several pieces and we had a lot of positive comments.”
Selling the art gave the ladies something to look forward to, Witherwax said. They could share her work and make room for newer pieces.
Witherwax said she knows that art is an enriching activity for Carson, but also looks for activities that make her other clients happy.
“When I work with seniors, I like to find their strengths, their talents and what they enjoy doing. It could be art, games or puzzles, just as an example. I want to bring happiness and joy into their lives while we explore their areas of interest. And perhaps bring a new direction, as in June’s case, maybe even a new career.”
The ladies said they love to create art outside and admitted that working indoors is not as inspiring.
“We both love to be outside,” Witherwax said. “The sunshine, fresh air and nature brings out our creativity and is reflected in our art, so we do less art when we’re inside.”
“We do more talking,” Carson said.
“Art isn’t the whole purpose here,” Witherwax said. “It’s spending time together and having fun doing this together. I think that is the bottom line. She enjoys it. It’s just having time to do exciting and enjoyable things regardless of what it is.”
When asked if it gets disappointing to go inside during the colder months, Carson explained, “We don’t ever get disappointed. We are easy come, easy go.”
But they do love working on the art, Carson added.
“We work together and bounce ideas off of each other just like two professional artists,” Witherwax said.
“We are (professional artists),” June chimed in, laughing.
“But we inspire each other and we talk about this often,” Ann said. “As we are working and putting things together we just keep moving forward to better and better ideas. I’ve learned so much from her and my other clients.”
June’s art is on sale and display at Riverside Nature Center gift shop, located at 150 Francisco Lemos St.
