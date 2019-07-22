DECATUR — The Kerrville Daily Times was named the Sweepstakes winner in the West Texas Press Association’s 2018 Better Newspaper Contest.
The award is based on the sum of points earned in individual category finishes for everything from news to sports writing.
The honor was among 10 first place honors The Times picked up at the annual conference in Decatur over the weekend.
“It was an honor to accept these awards on behalf of our hardworking staff,” said Times Publisher Carlina Villalpando, who attended the three-day conference. “We are blessed to have a team of journalists who are committed not just to
producing excellent journalism but to serving our community.”
The Times won first places in the following categories: Editorial Writing, News Writing, Feature Writing, Sports Writing, Special Sections and General Excellence.
The newspaper also won first place photographer of the year, awarded to Tom Holden, and first place reporter of the year, which went to Donna Provencher.
Provencher also won a first place award in column writing.
Winners were named during an awards brunch that concluded the WTPA’s 89th annual convention on Sunday.
All entries were published during the 2018 year, and were created by local staff members.
