A 23-year-old former Kerrville woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison for dealing heroin within 1,000 feet of Hal Peterson Middle School.
Faith Jillian Mahaffey, who also has two pending, misdemeanor vehicle burglary charges from 2018, was sentenced April 28, by 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. following an investigation by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, prosecution by the office of 198th District Attorney Stephen Harpold and a plea deal between Harpold’s office and public defender Karli Kennell. Mahaffey, who has a Boerne address, pleaded guilty to dealing 4-200 grams of the drug on Sept. 13, 2018, according to court records.
