A pack of horses from all over the world has stampeded the walls at the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center.
Around the mid-1960s, Ben Green packed years of passion and research on horse color and breed into a book called “Color of Horses,” said Al Zirkel, program manager at KACC.
“The author worked in a stable yard from age 5,” Zirkel said. “He would hear all these guys come in and brag about their horses like people brag about their trucks. They bragged about their coloration and attributes that went with the coloration, so that developed his passion from an early age to study this.”
While Green hoped to illustrate the book with pictures, he couldn’t find satisfaction in the lighting. He turned to Darol Dickinson, a cowboy artist, who could paint — from verbal description — life-like depictions of horses. He made 34 life-like paintings that took him about two years to complete.
The collection of paintings now belongs to the Brinkman family, who loaned it to the KACC. This is the first time in a while it’s been visible to the public, Zirkel said.
“Each one of these could stand on its own and represents breed color, but seeing the whole thing together kind of brings together the body of the study that Green put into studying horse color and the exceptional amount of work that Dickinson did in recording the coloration,” Zirkel said. “It just has so much more impact seeing the body of work together rather than individually.”
Zirkel said that it’s obvious that Dickinson knows a lot about horses.
“You can’t just automatically decide you’re going to paint horses,” Zirkel said. “You’ve got to understand the body form and the anatomy, the skeleton and all the stuff that goes into making a horse.”
One thing Zirkel said he found in the book that’s interesting is that lighter horse colorations are more susceptible to sunburn.
“It’s one of the most interesting books you can pick up and read, even if you’re not interested in it,” Zirkel said. “It just (gives) an ability to learn a little something about coloration of horses and something you haven’t thought about before.”
Still alive, Dickinson lives in Colorado, where he has put away the paintbrush for raising longhorn cattle.
“It’s hard to believe that somebody who could paint this well would not be doing it,” Zirkel said. “I think if I could paint like, this I’d still be doing it.”
The KACC has a copy of the book there for viewers to leaf through. The exhibit, “Color of Horses,” will be up until Oct. 19.
The KACC is at 228 Earl Garrett St. Admission is free. For more information, call 830-895-2911.
