Two 21-year-old Houston men were arrested Friday following a vehicle chase and accused of smuggling five people not authorized to be in the county.
Jailed were Jessy Vidaurri and Ryan Jay Ybarbo, according to county records. Each was accused of five counts of human smuggling. Each count is punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
