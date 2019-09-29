First and foremost, Amado Peña considers himself a Texas kid.
While the art that he creates is born out of the Southwest, especially across New Mexico, it’s always good for him to be at home in Texas. Peña was the invited artist of the 2019 Texas Arts and Crafts Fair last weekend at the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram.
Peña is no stranger to Kerr County, and he routinely sold his distinctive paintings at the first fair in 1972 when the event was held at Schreiner University. When the organizers of this year’s fair reached out to invite him to be the “Heritage Artist” he couldn’t wait.
“I used to have a lot of people come and see me at those shows (in the ’70s),” Peña said.
Peña was just one of more than artists, crafts makers, musicians and jewelers who attended the second iteration of the fair. For two days, hundreds of people wandered the grounds of the fair taking in the art, listening to music or enjoying a bite to eat.
Peña’s career is now into its sixth decade, he really blossomed as a painter in the 1960s when he was a student at Texas A&M University in Kingsville.
“I was born and raised in South Texas,” said Peña, who now calls Santa Fe, New Mexico home. “It was about as south as you can get.”
In one of the air-conditioned buildings, Peña was quietly filling in a drawing of two Native American figures with paint. It was delicate and precise.
Then there was a pause, a question about Peña’s work and then he proceeded to teach a lesson to more than a dozen people, who watched transfixed by the process.
Peña explained that he loves to draw still and that much of his work is like coloring — when he was a child. He draws an outline and then fills it in with color. There’s a precision to his work, and there’s always symmetry and strong lines in his drawing.
While he still calls Santa Fe home, where the world of Southwestern-art has flourished for decades, he says the art scene there has changed with an influx of more contemporary artists.
Next to Peña is Hill County native Mike Martin, who was also busily handling a volley of questions about his Hill Country-inspire work. Martin’s depiction of Dutch Impressionist master Vincent Van Gogh as a Texan was the choice for the fair’s poster, and it proved to be a popular attraction throughout the day.
Martin’s love of painting can be traced to when he first saw a book of Van Gogh’s work at the Kerrville Library when he was a kid.
“As a kid I studied him,” said Martin, who grew up in Ingram.
In fact, Martin earned a commission on Saturday from someone who wanted a version of the Van Gogh piece painted for them, and there was going to be a variation of the cowboy-hat wearing artist for that client.
“They came and thought this one was too big,” Martin said of the painting. “I’m going to do them another one.”
Martin’s work draws on a lot of familiar themes from around the Hill Country. He considers himself a painter of history, especially many of the historic buildings and windmills around the region.
“It’s historically significant,” is how Martin explains his work. Martin’s work also delves into oils but also water colors, and he’s proven adept in both mediums. He’s also a plein air artist, which means he likes to see what he’s painting in the open.
Like Peña, Martin went to the first Arts and Crafts Fair and he’s glad its back.
“Oh yes,” he said with a broad smile.
