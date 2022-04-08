KPUB earns national safety award

At the KPUB Safety Award presentation are, from left, APPA Vice President of Technical and Operations Services Alex Hofmann, KPUB Director of Operations Tammye Riley, KPUB Supervisor of Field Services Howard Hall and Chair of APPA’s Safety Committee Bob Scudder.
Kerrville Public Utility Board has earned the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence for its safe operating practices in 2021, receiving a first-place award in its utility group category.
There were 318 utilities from across the country entered in the annual Safety Awards. Entrants were placed in categories according to their number of worker hours and ranked based on the most incident-free records during 2021.
