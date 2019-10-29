Today a mound of dirt, tomorrow a sign of commitment to education in Kerrville.
On Monday, the Kerrville Independent School District officially broke ground on the new Hal Peterson Middle School — a project that is already underway.
For KISD, Monday’s ceremony was an important step in moving forward with its projects after the community approved an $89 million bond issue last year.
“A groundbreaking is de-fined by something as innovative, pioneering and has never been done before,” KISD School Board President Curtis Finley said. “That’s what is happening right here.”
Joined by his fellow school trustees, Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn and other dignitaries, including Superintendent Mark Foust, Finley highlighted that this was the first time the school district had constructed a middle school.
The current school, located along Sidney Baker Street, was once Tivy High School. The new campus is sited on 34 acres and will feature more than 180,000-square-feet of instructional space.
“They’ve never had a new facility,” Finley said. “Today, though, is the mark of our investment in their education, and their future.”
Foust opened the ceremony thanking the community of Kerrville for its support. The new HPMS campus located on Veterans Highway, across from Tivy High School, was made possible because a record 11,000 voters showed support for the 2018 Kerrville School Bond, passing with 67% approval.
Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony was highlighted by a handful of future students digging into the earth to signify the construction of the new school.
Colin Rose, a sixth-grader at B.T. Wilson, spoke on behalf of his classmates and expressed their excitement for the new football field, library and outdoor patio.
Rose is the grandson of George Rose, who served as the KISD School Board President in 1976, showing this commitment is bound to last for generations.
