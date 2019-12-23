Two strains of flu have been confirmed in Kerr County by the state of Texas — one of only a handful of counties across the state to be hit hardest by the flu.
Across the country, millions have contracted strains of Flu A, most typically H1N1, or Flu B, which is also referred to as the Victoria strain. Texas is one of 12 states and Puerto Rico that are reporting widespread flu-like outbreaks.
The CDC reports that more than 3.5 million people have come down with the flu this season, and about 2,000 have dited from the illness. The most common flu strain is the B/Victoria, which is showing itself earlier than expected this season, according to the CDC.
In Kerr County, both strains have been detected. The Texas Department of State Health Service has been tracking the season and on Dec. 2 found no reported information of flu in Kerr County, but that changed four days later.
As of Dec. 20, more than 21,000 people across the state were sickened by the flu and sought treatment from a physician — that accounted for nearly 9% of doctor visits last week. Right now, those aged 5 years old to 24 are the most impacted by the flu.
The state says most healthy adults who are ill with influenza may be able to infect others beginning one day before symptoms develop and up to five to seven days after becoming sick. Children and those with weakened immune systems might be able to infect other people for even a longer period of time. The virus also can be spread by people who are infected but have no symptoms.
