Only hours remain of the Christmas shopping season. Retail stores will close and the hustle and bustle will wind down. The time to gather and celebrate the season will be upon us and several local churches will host services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The streets will begin to empty as Kerrville residents prepare to gather at home or travel over the hills to visit family and friends but there are still a few spirited things to do around town.
If you are looking to get out of the house for a little festive fun consider live music on Christmas Eve with Reuben Darnell at The Ridge Marketplace or dawn that ugly sweater one last time and enter Ugly Sweater Contest at The Ol’ Waterin’ Hole.
A handful of restaurants will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day if cooking and cleaning just aren’t on top of your wishlist.
And if Santa leaves just enough presents to keep you busy until noon, put on those new running shoes and get out an explore the local parks and trails. Texas weather on Christmas Day should be perfect to get out and relish the beauty and blessings Kerrville has to offer.
