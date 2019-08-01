Whether it be a hat to top a baby’s head, a breastfeeding cover for a new mom or a heart-shaped pillow for a woman going through a tough time, the stitches in each creation are intertwined with the care and joy that Linda Hipskin hopes to spread to patients at Peterson Health.
“I try to bring joy in people’s hearts,” Hipskin said. “It makes my heart happy to give service to others and make them happy.”
Hipskin has been volunteering at Peterson Health for about eight years. She usually works the front desk three times a week, but she also participates in a program that provides handmade baby hats — from various volunteers — with blankets to newborn babies. Each newborn baby at Peterson gets a matching hat and blanket.
“It’s really helpful because we want to support breastfeeding mothers in anyway that we can,” said Michelle Abitz, the certified lactation consultant at Peterson. “It’s a little token for them in their efforts.”
These days, though, Hipskin is turning to sewing breastfeeding blankets since they are easier on her hands.
“The older I get, the less my fingers work for the crochet,” Hipskin said. “I can still do it, but not as often, only a few here and there.”
She knows what it’s like to be in the hospital, having suffered from squamous cell carcinoma. Being sick can be scary, Hipskin said, so she tries to be silly to cheer people up, sometimes encouraging patients who are going home to do the “I’m-going-home dance.”
“When I go to a hospital, and somebody’s there saying, ‘Oh, hi, how can I help you?’ and smiling, you just feel that they want to help you,” Hipskin said. “Hopefully I’m making them more comfortable when they come to the hospital, whether they’re a patient or coming in to have blood drawn or (something) like that.”
Hipskin also likes to make heart-shaped pillows for sick friends or people in hospice, which she has been doing since before she moved here from Tuscan, Arizona 11 years ago. It started when Hipskin’s mother had cardiac surgery and the hospital that treated her gave her a pillow.
“When she passed away she gave her heart to me, and I thought I’d just do that — make hearts, and I give them to women who need to hold them,” Hipskin said.
The heart-shaped pillows do not go to patients at Peterson Regional Medical Center, but rather, Peterson Hospice.
To learn more about volunteering at Peterson, call Volunteer Coordinator Judy-Jones Amason at 830-258-7630 or visit petersonhealth.com/about-peterson/volunteer-opportunities.
