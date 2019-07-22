A rare summer cold front will bring a chance of thunderstorms and a reduction in temperatures Monday night and Tuesday.
Hot temperatures continue Monday ahead of the cold front. Under partly sunny skies, highs top out in the middle 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph during the day.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday evening as the front tracks across the area. Storms will be spotty in nature. Lows end up in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Winds become north at 10 to 15 mph overnight.
Tuesday will be a little cooler. Under partly cloudy skies, highs warm into the upper 80s. North winds continue with morning showers and storms possible.
Partly cloudy skies should allow temperatures to drop into the lower and middle 60’s Wednesday morning.
Sunshine and low humidity is expected Wednesday with highs around 90 degrees.
Find meteorologist Cary Burgess at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.