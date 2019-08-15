Some of our daily readers saw measurable rainfall Wednesday and again Thursday.
Wednesday’s rainfall totals averaged 0.25” to 0.75” with isolated totals over 1.00” estimated across Western and Northwestern Kerr County.
Other locations across the county were skipped Wednesday. A few storms are still scattered about the area as of press time.
Rain chances decrease over the next few days as high pressure tries to re-establish across the region.
Sunny skies are expected Friday with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Models advertise a pop up shower or thunderstorm risk during the mid to late afternoon hours. Coverage should remain very isolated.
Scattered low clouds develop overnight through daybreak Saturday. Low temperatures remain very muggy in the lower to middle 70s.
Isolated storms are possible this weekend, but heat is the main story again. Look for highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees each day with lows in the 70s at night.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
