More events for voters to get informed also slated this month, February
It’s a packed sheriff’s race, so citizens may want to take advantage of as many meet-the-candidate events as they can in advance of the March 3 primary and the November general election.
The Hill Country Patriots will host a public forum in the race for the Kerr County Sheriff’s race from 1-3 p.m. Saturday in Kerrville. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Hill Country Veterans Center, 411 Meadowview Lane in Kerrville.
Another sheriff’s candidate forum will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at the CCAC Ballroom at Schreiner University, 2100 Memorial Boulevard, moderated by Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer.
The five Republican candidates for sheriff are expected to attend another upcoming event, this one for all Republicans who have declared for various county offices. This event, sponsored by the local Republican Party, will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at Tucker Hall, St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 320 St Peter St.
The Noon Rotary Club also will sponsor two debates and forums in February for sheriff candidates at the The Kerrville Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, 201 Holdsworth Dr.; Noon Feb. 19 and noon Feb. 26.
There will be another meet-and-greet for Republican candidates in Harper on Feb. 7, but more information will be released about this event at a later date.
Brad Rider, who is running for precinct 4 constable, has two upcoming meet and greets: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 21, Open Arms Ministry, 3167 Junction Highway; and 6 p.m. Jan. 22, Windmill Ridge Retirement Community Activities Center, in the Windmill Ridge neighborhood, accessible by Painted Rock Drive on the east side of Goat Creek Cuttoff north of Junction Highway. Nelton Spittler, who is running against Rider in the primary, said he’ll be at the Jan. 24 GOP candidate forum.
All candidates for sheriff except Warren Funk are Republicans, so he will face whoever wins the March 3 Republican Primary.
There are no Democrats running for Kerr County public offices.
