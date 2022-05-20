A 40-year-old Kerrville man who admitted to sexually assaulting a child twice in 2018 has been accused of committing the same crime twice this year and of witness tampering.
Joshua Darrell Harvey had been given a chance to avoid felony convictions in Gillespie County in exchange for his two guilty pleas last year, but he was accused of violating probation by sexually assaulting a girl younger than 17 twice in Kerr County in February.
